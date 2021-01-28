Abby Lippincott

Provided Photo

Abby Lippincott

May 29, 1964 – January 8, 2021

On January 8, 2021, our feisty spirited girl finished her time on earth and took off to where the air is rich and Love and Peace abound. She is Breathing it all in while cracking jokes and making the Angels laugh.

Abby was born in Berkeley, Ca to Dr. Alan L. Lippincott and Lois B. Lippincott. She leaves behind her son, Steven Richter, her sister Lisa Lippincott, and her mother, Lois Lippincott. Abby loved watching her son grow up and was able to see him turn 18. The closeness of Abby with her mother and sister was beautiful. They were a trio of dynamic Lippincott Ladies.

Abby’s Tahoe adventure began in 1985 when she moved to Squaw Valley and worked as a ticket checker. Locals would call it “The Abby Show” as she greeted all skiers with a smile and a joke. She then moved over to work at The Chamois where she made many lasting friendships.

Abby called Squaw Valley home for 35 years and had many adventures along the way. She loved taking her boat out on Lake Tahoe and feeling the wind in her hair as she headed to East Shore. Being a “Fix it Myself” girl, she always had one project or another going on in her life.

Abby’s wit and kindness will be missed by all who had the honor to know this special woman.

Abby loved the Lake, in lieu of flowers please send donations to “Keeptahoeblue.org 530.541.5388.