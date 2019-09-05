Alec T. Hodgins

Alec Terence Hodgins, formerly of Incline Village, Nevada, USA, passed away January 9, 2019, at the age of 84. Alec is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jeanne; son Daniel W. (Dr. Sara Working) Hodgins; grandchildren Peter Hodgins, Cora Hodgins, Rowan Hodgins; and brother William L. Hodgins, of Boston, MA. USA.

Alec was predeceased by sons Alec T. Hodgins, Jr. and David C. Hodgins. He was also predeceased by his parents, William Lewis Hodgins and Winifred Ena Widdicomb Hodgins, from London, Ontario, Canada.

Alec had many friends and extended family around the world (both current and predeceased), from his time in the Canadian Air Force, and as an airline pilot in the United States.

Alec Hodgins was born in Talara, Peru where his father, William Lewis Hodgins, worked with Standard Oil. When he was 2 1/2 his parents returned to London, Ontario where he was raised.

Alec had dual citizenship with the United States and Canada. In Canada he trained pilots in a Harvard aircraft and served in the Canadian Air Force. In the United States, Alec lived in Incline Village, Nevada on the Northern shore of Lake Tahoe, for over 45 years. In 1966 Alec joined Trans World Airlines and flew as an airline pilot for 22 years, mostly via New York International, and retired as a 747 Captain. In 1976, Alec was one of the first people to run completely around his beloved Lake Tahoe. Soon after retirement from TWA, he sailed in the Caribbean for 6 years, with his wife Jeanne and youngest son, Daniel. In his later years of retirement, he became a real estate agent in Incline Village, and was a member of the Crystal Bay Yacht Club.

Alec requested a Party, in lieu of a memorial. He loved life and we plan to toast his, with a "Celebration of Life", held in his honor, on September 29, 2019. It will be a happy, secular event with family and friends.

