Alek Adomshick

Alek Adomshick

June 9, 1993 – June 18, 2021

Always with a twinkle in his eye, filled with the joy of life and contagious laughter, Alek Jordan Adomshick passed away unexpectedly on June 18, 2021, while on a camping trip with his dad for a Father’s Day celebration weekend.

Alek Adomshick was born at Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee on June 9, 1993. He was a lifelong Truckee resident. Alek attended Glenshire Elementary School, Alder Creek Middle School, and graduated from Truckee High School in 2011. After graduation, Alek moved to San Luis Obispo to attend Cuesta College and to live with his beloved big sister, Erin. He developed an interest in every aspect of business and sales during his college years. After meeting many friends, and experiencing college, Alek moved back to the Tahoe/Reno area to reunite with old friends and to savor his love for the Tahoe area, people, and snow, once again. He worked at Alpine Meadows, Coyote Moon, and Martis Camp. He enrolled in Grand Canyon University and continued his education as a Business Analytics major. In the spring of 2021, Alek was studying to get his insurance license.

From the time Alek was a little boy until the end of his life, he always wanted to experience the world to the fullest. He was curious, wanted to explore and to learn about everything around him. He loved the outdoors: the mountains, the snow, the wilderness and the ocean. He was always up to try a new adventure. He loved golf and was an avid snowboarder. Alek was an observer, philosopher, and always liked to share his perspective on things, which could very well be different from anyone around him. Most of all, he cherished the people around him who he loved. He delighted in cracking jokes, making others laugh and then breaking out in laughter himself.

Alek leaves behind his mom Joni Adomshick, his dad, Stephen Adomshick, and his big sis. Erin Smith. In addition, he has many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly. Most of all, he will be sorely missed by his favorite side-kick and companion, his faithful and loving dog, Luke.

Please come to Alek’s Celebration of Life on August 15, 2021. It will be held at the West End Beach Pavilion from 4-7:00 pm. Come in bright, casual attire. Please bring a picture to post and share, if you have one. If you are bringing children, or you are just a child at heart, layer your swimsuit so that you can jump in the lake and make a splash for him after the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be given to the Truckee Humane Society in Alek’s name.