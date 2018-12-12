Alice Anna Clayton Lahl

March 19, 1928 ~ November 22, 2018

Born March 19, 1928 in San Francisco, passed away November 22, 2018. Preceded in death by her parents William and Emily Clayton, and her husband Edgar Lahl. Alice is survived by her brother Arthur Clayton (Nancy), her cousin Emily Shea, sons William (Karen), Daniel (Jennifer), Lawrence (Adriana), Robert (Tami), 13 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and a loving collection of nieces and nephews.

Alice made lifelong friends at Jefferson Elementary school and was one of the inaugural classes of Abraham Lincoln High school. She met her husband Ed at City College of San Francisco. The two courted while they both worked for the San Francisco Unified School District, Alice in the office of the Superintendent.

Alice and Ed were married in 1951 and settled into a home on Rivera Street where they made more lifelong friends. They migrated to the Lake Merced neighborhood in 1960. Alice lived all of her life in San Francisco and spent countless summers at the family home in Lake Tahoe.

Alice dedicated her life to her sons, all of whom were Boy Scouts that attained the rank of Eagle Scout. She was a Den Mother for Scout Troop 345, and a member of the Lakeshore School PTA. While not shuffling her sons to scouts or church, Alice was a loyal PEO sister to her fellow members of Chapter GR.

Alice felt blessed for her 19 year career in the Preparatory Department of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. She thrived in the school community and set aside every lunch hour to dine with her mother who lived nearby. In retirement Alice volunteered with the Lincoln H.S. Alumni Association. During her Tahoe summers she volunteered to assist the tour docents at the historic Thunderbird Lodge and had the opportunity to pilot the infamous Thunderbird yacht.

Alice and Ed taught ballroom dance for 19 years and rounded the horn of South America twice as instructors aboard the Delta Cruise Line. They spent their Tuesday nights teaching in San Francisco, Wednesday nights in San Carlos, and Thursdays nights back in SF. Along with their cherished friends, Alice and Ed danced their way around the world on cruise ships and in the city at the Olympic Club, the Verdi Club, and the Italian-American Club, to name only a few. They kept an active social schedule with the friends they loved.

Alice loved cooking, gardening, entertaining as the gracious host in San Francisco and Lake Tahoe, her family and friends, the SF Conservatory of Music, and her connection to the PEO sisterhood. She loved music and late into her life could recall song lyrics word for word. She was always kind and compassionate, and never said a bad word about anyone. She kept a joyful song in her heart and a loving smile on her face until the very end.

The Lahl family would like to thank Leonida Cagampan, Lydia Lopez, and Maricel Mackin for the loving care they provided to our mother.