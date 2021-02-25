Alice Petrucci

Provided Photo

Alice Petrucci

July 20, 1928 – February 20, 2021

Alice Daniel D’Almeida Petrucci, a Truckee resident, passed away peacefully at age 92 on February 20th in Bellevue WA. The cause was advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

A natural extrovert, Alice had a big personality and a mega-watt smile. She was vivacious, curious, adventurous, and funny. She also was a loving, loyal, and dedicated wife, daughter, sister, and mother, as well as a fun and engaged grandmother of eleven.

The daughter of Remedio and Laura Guerra D’Almeida, Alice was raised in Pawtucket RI and graduated from St. Xavier Academy and the University of Rhode Island. At age 19, she met her future husband, Dr. Joseph Vincent Petrucci, to whom she was happily married for 67 years until his passing in 2018. Together they had four children, whom they raised in Winthrop and Lexington MA, and created a warm and welcoming home where they hosted many lively gatherings of extended family and friends.

When their children were young, Alice helped manage Joe’s burgeoning optometry practice and was involved in local civic activities as an elected member of the Winthrop School Building Committee and Town Hall. After their children were grown, she worked as a professional in the travel and telecommunications industries.

Always energetic and intrepid, Alice became an avid sailor, skier, and traveler in middle age. Sailing out of the Cottage Park Yacht Club, she skippered a Snipe racing boat, aptly christened the “May Day”, in regattas from Boston Harbor to Oklahoma with her next-door neighbor as crew. While the only all-female team never won a race, they had a wonderful time. Alice also became an accomplished skier, proudly serving as a member of the National Ski Patrol. And she traveled to six continents, reveling in meeting new people and experiencing different cultures.

In the early 2000s, Alice and Joe moved west to be closer to family. She and Joe were involved in their grandchildren’s lives and activities up and down the west coast, from Los Angeles to Silicon Valley to Lake Tahoe to Seattle. Whether a sporting event, an art show, a “grandparents’ day”, or a graduation, Alice and Joe participated with enthusiasm and love. In Los Angeles, Alice became a sought-after docent at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Autry Museum of the West. A born performer with a beautiful voice, she also sang with the Los Angeles Ebell Chorale. And she made new friends of all ages wherever she went.

Alice is survived by her four children – Laura Petrucci (James Carlson) of Incline Village NV; Joseph Petrucci (Carol Hausmann) of Mercer Island WA; Linda Geiger (Dan Geiger) of Los Altos CA; and Lisa Petrucci (Keith Mullin) of Truckee CA – as well as grandchildren Julia, Robby, and Madeleine Carroll; Andrew and Caley Petrucci; Matthew, Emily, and Nate Geiger; and Amelia, Sawyer, and Tyler Mullin. Alice also is survived by her beloved brother and sister, Alfred D’Almeida of Pawtucket RI and Helena Matthews of Pittsfield MA, and many loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please extend extra love to your family and community during this challenging time.