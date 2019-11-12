Alvi Day

Alvi Day passed away peacefully in her sleep October 8, 2019 in Homewood. She was 93 years old.

Born and raised in Fresno, she was the second youngest of 9 children. In the early 1900’s her parents emigrated from Italy.

A West Shore resident for over 50 years she was well known for her work at the Tahoma and Homewood Post offices. Her career spanned over 30 years. She was always quick to laugh and always willing to help out.

A woman who rarely complained or talked about herself, her interest was always in others. How they were, what they had going on. A very generous and giving person, it was just her nature.

She loved the outdoors and the Lake. Boating and skiing, all the seasons were enjoyable and special to her.

Her husband Max who passed in 2012 precedes her. Her 2 sons, Chuck and Jim, survive her, 6 grand children and 5 great grandchildren.

The family is grateful to her caregivers and the Tahoe Forest hospice team. They are truly a blessing for their care and compassion.