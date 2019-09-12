Amy Michelle Holland

Amy lived her short 43 years to the fullest. She was a marathon runner, mountain biker, Freeskiing competitor, Spartan racer, world traveler and all-around adventure seeker.

Amy faced her Glioblastoma diagnosis with her usual strength and determination, losing her life to cancer on July 17, 2019. She was loved and supported by her partner Steve Grotta (and his family), her parents Sharon Holland and Mike (Katy) Holland, her sister Greta (Nic) Brown, and her Squaw Valley/Tahoe Community. She will also be missed by her nephew Luke and nieces Adelynn, Ella and Gabrielle Brown as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Amy was born in Montebello, CA and lived in California until 1988 when she moved to Sparks, NV with her family. After graduating from Reed High School in 1993, she worked for Costco in Reno and Carson City while going to college and skiing. The snow was irresistible and kept calling her until she finally moved to Tahoe in 2000, teaching ski lessons at Mt. Rose and Kirkwood Mountain Resort. She later became a professional Ski Patroller at Kirkwood and spent her last five years at Squaw Valley Resort, working the last few summers at PlumpJack Squaw Valley Inn.

She attended the University of Nevada Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College, attaining an Associate of Science degree. Becoming a nurse was Amy’s ultimate goal and she was accepted into the Nursing Program at TMCC just a few weeks before her cancer diagnosis in October 2018.

Amy’s bright light and beautiful smile touched a lot of people; and so many of them were there for her in countless ways over these last months – special thanks to Squaw Valley Resort and PlumpJack Squaw Valley Inn for their very generous support.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Squaw Valley Resort, High Camp, 1960 Squaw Valley Rd. in Olympic Valley on September 22, 2019 at 5pm.

Donations may be made to the Truckee Meadows Community College Foundation for the Amy Holland Memorial Nursing Scholarship. Donations can be made online—https://www.tmcc.edu/foundation (in the leave a comment box, indicate Holland scholarship) or by mail–TMCC Foundation, 7000 Dandini Blvd, RDMT 200, Reno, NV 89512.