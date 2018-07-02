Andrew Park Bechdolt

February 3, 1971-June 5, 2018

Andy is living the dream, Fishing his stream, Hunting that buck, An occasional duck.

Working his golf swing, Chalking up his cue, Going for a Rackless and bbq

Childhood memories; Bechdolt style – Wading #1 pond; polliwogs, frogs & golf balls under our feet

Camping near and far, Hot and cold crawdad pot; fill 'er up! Starry nights, fish on! Putting for favors, choking on the smoke from Pop's cigar, Blessed were we by far

"Bestest" friend, You will be missed by all, But you heard a special duck call. Spread your wings wide, Fly high ; fly free, Just be

Until we meet again, We carry you not just in memory while we part, But always with love in our heart

A Celebration of Life to be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 7, 2018 at the Tahoe City Golf Course, 2500 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA.

Andy genuinely cared for the youth in our community. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the TCRA Junior Golf, a community group introducing our youth, our future, to the sport of golf. P.O. Box 106 Tahoe City, CA 96145.