Andy Hill, a long time resident of the Tahoe/Truckee area transitioned on March 29, 2019.

Andy was born in and grew up in West London. He trained and worked as a car mechanic and then training instructor at Mercedes Benz in England for about 15 years. He practiced Karate in his early to mid twenties, ran, cycled and played soccer. He learned to ski in his late twenties and was hooked. Five years later, he quit work, sold his house, and went over to France. He bicycle toured around the south and up to the Alps and eventually found a ski area to live in. He stayed for eight years skiing, hiking, biking, and learning to speak really good French.

Andy moved to San Francisco in 1992. He accompanied a bicycle tour group on a Coast- to-Coast ride of the US from Washington to Maine in 1993. Then he moved to Lake Tahoe. He worked in a ski shop during the winter so he could ski a lot and did various jobs in the summer. In 1996, he worked again with the bicycle tour group, touring around a lot of the western National Parks. He went to the headquarters in Minnesota after the tour to help with the equipment and stayed eight years! He ran the head office for one year and then assisted the new owner for another two years.

During the final year, he became a non-medical/spiritual nursing career, which he did for another two years. Then he worked as a construction carpenter for two years. Andy had the opportunity to come back to Lake Tahoe in the summer of 2004 where he worked construction in Incline Village until he was given the wonderful opportunity to become the director of For Goodness Sake in July 2005. For Goodness Sake actually opened at the end of September 2006.

There will be a celebration of Andy’s life at the New Truckee Recreation Center on April 13, 2019 at 2 pm. All are welcome!