Anne Marie Witzleben

Anne Marie

Witzleben

May 23, 1955 – October 30, 2020

Anne Marie Witzleben

May 23, 1955–October 30, 2020

Anne Marie Witzleben, born in Washington DC, passed away peacefully at her

home in Truckee, California. Her father, John LeRoy Witzleben, worked for Trans World Airlines for several decades, and while growing up Anne spent three years in Tokyo, Japan, and attended high school at the Taipei American School. She received her B.A. in English from Santa Clara University and her M.A. in English as a Second Language from University of Nevada, Reno and went on to teach at UNR and Truckee Meadows Community College, where she was a Professor in the English Language Learner Program. Anne’s love for traveling continued throughout her life, and her journeys with friends and family took her to Tuscany, Machu Picchu, and many parts of Europe and Asia. She was an avid hiker and cross-country skier, and a lifelong music lover—she was especially fond of the Grateful Dead and traveled to Egypt to hear them perform at the pyramids. Anne was a connoisseur of good food and wine and a fine cook, and she often spoke with enthusiasm of her culinary adventures with close friends. She could regularly be found at a local restaurant with these same friends, glass of white wine in hand and a plate of calamari on the table. She remained very close with many of her classmates from Taipei American School and regularly attended TAS reunions around the US and in Taiwan. She is survived by her mother Mary Keller, brothers Larry (John Lawrence) and Charles Keller, sister-in-law Jo-Ling, niece Geneva, nephew Paul, cat Izzy, and her loving “posse” of longtime friends who shepherded her to her journey’s end.