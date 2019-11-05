Anne Naomi McCormick April 13, 1966 ~ November 2, 2019

Anne Naomi McCormick, aged 53, passed away comfortably in her home on Donner Lake, Sunday, November 2nd, 2019, holding hands with her two children.

Anne was born on April 13th, 1966 in Palo Alto, CA. Anne served in the U.S Army as an Interrogator in military intelligence. As a single mother and disabled veteran, she was able to dedicate her time to raising her children.

For all of her life, Anne loved Truckee and Donner Lake. She loved tanning on the beach as a teenager and hiking trails as an adult. She enjoyed gardening and collecting sweet pea seeds from all around the area. She was a woman of faith and a member of the Calvary Chapel of Truckee. At night she enjoyed watching movies and cuddling with her kitties. Most of all, she loved her family and especially her role as a mother and grandmother.

Anne was known for her quick wit, her strong moral intuition, and her kind and compassionate spirit.

She is preceded by step-father Ray Hills; survived by her son Michael; daughter Sierra; son-in-law Nicholas; grandson Thaddeus; mother Judith; father John Sr. and his wife Joni; brother John and his wife Sandra; nephew Sean; niece Reagan; and sister-in-law Stephanie.

A public funeral service will be held this Sunday, November 10th at 1:00 pm at the Truckee Cemetery. There will be a reception following the funeral at Donner Lake’s West End Beach.

Flowers and condolences can be sent to 15800 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee, CA 96161.