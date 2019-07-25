Annie Marie Raber passed away peacefully July 17, 2019 in Reno, NV.

Annie was an avid photographer and videographer. She especially loved taking pictures of her family and friends. She loved the history of Truckee and Floriston. She was never short on conversation, and never knew a stranger. She was especially proud of her Swiss heritage, living in Floriston, CA for 63 years, coming from a large family of 10, and growing up on a dairy farm in Lovelock, NV, where she drove a team of horses named Bessie and Nelly.

Annie Marie Aufdermaur was born in Lovelock, NV on March 25th, 1932. She is survived by her 5 sons: Gary, Willy, Bob, John, Ted, and daughter Heidi, her two sisters, Jane and Virginia, and her brother John. She is also survived by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Willy, both parents John and Caroline and 6 siblings (Cy, Josie, Katy, Danny, Carl and Bobby).

A Memorial Service will be held in her honor on Saturday July 27th at the Assumption Catholic Church, 10930 Alder Dr, Truckee, CA. Rosary will be held at 10:30 am with Memorial Service following at 11:00 am. The Reception to follow at The Performing Arts Center on 10046 Church St. Truckee, CA.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Annie’s favorite Charity, St. Judes Children’s Hospital PO Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101 or http://www.stjude.org/donate