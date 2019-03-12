1937 ~ 2019

After succumbing to the degenerative affects of Parkinson's disease, Arnold D. Schmidt passed away on 4 Mar 2019. He was 81 years old.

Arnold D. is survived by his wife of 55 years, Grace, their 2 children Teresa and Arnold T., 2 grandsons, his brother Joe, nephews, nieces, and 1 grand dog.

Born in Torrington, Wyoming, his family moved to Burney where Arnold graduated in 1955 from Fall River Mills High School, California, and was class salutatorian. He was the Block "F" Vice President, played Varsity Football and was the President of the Library Club.

He enlisted in the Army in 1957 and was Honorably Discharged with a Good Conduct Medal in 1960. He met his wife Grace in Burney, California and married in 1963.

Arnold was articulate and well-read. He received an Associate of Arts from Sierra College with honors on 16 Dec 2000. As a poet, he was a member of and was published in "Jibboom Street Writers 2000" while also continuing his informal education.

Arnold was athletic and fit. He was an avid hiker, cross country skier, and mountain biker. Arnold completed the Tahoe Rim Trail on 08 Aug 2007 and belonged to the Tahoe Rim Trail 165 Mile Club (#633). Additionally, he hiked complete segments of the Pacific Crest Trail. At age 69, Arnold completed his final Great Ski Race, the annual 30km event from Tahoe City to Truckee, after having participated in the event many times throughout the years.

Arnold worked at the lumber mill in Truckee, California, from 1965 thru the mill's closing in 1989 as the Head Sawyer. Following the mill's closure, Arnold began a career as a custodian for the Tahoe-Truckee High School until his retirement in 2002. He truly enjoyed his time at the school and immersed himself in High School athletics serving as a TNT Booster and attending home and away games for all sports as often as possible. In 1993, the students elected him as Homecoming Grand Marshal. He continued to attend and enjoy his beloved Wolverine games even after his retirement.

Arnold was an inspiration to those who knew him. He was active and accomplished so much during his lifetime. He will be sorely missed.

His ashes will be placed next to family in Burney, California, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to "Truckee Wolverine Boosters, PO Box 1184, Truckee, CA, 96160" in the name of Arnold D. Schmidt.