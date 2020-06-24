Arnold Metz

Arnold “Arnie” Paul Metz, peacefully transitioned from this life, at the home of his eldest daughter (Tequila) in Hayward, CA., on June 2, 2020. He was 88 years old. Arnold was born in Berkeley, CA. on July 5, 1931 to Paul and Mary Metz, the youngest of their two children. He grew up in Oakland Ca., attended and graduated from St. Joseph Notre Dame High School in Alameda CA. in 1949. Upon graduating from high school, Arnold enlisted in the US Navy, where he studied and graduated from the Machinist Apprenticeship Program. He served aboard the USS Juniper during the Korean War, where he earned a number of awards for outstanding service during his time of enlistment up to his Honorable Discharge at the end of his tour in February 1955. Upon his return home from the Korean war, Arnold immediately began working as a Machinist Apprentice at Southern Pacific Railroad in Oakland, Ca. It was at Southern Pacific, he was able to indulge in his love for trains, especially the steam engine locomotives, and make an honest living. It would be his life’s dream for the next 44 years. Upon his retirement he moved to Truckee Ca., a place he often went camping with his parents as a child. He loved the crisp clean air and stated he always felt better being up in the mountains. In his leisure he loved sunbathing with friends at the Alameda Beach, hiking, reading, tending to his cats and traveling to photograph different steam engine locomotives. He also has been known to have traveled near and far to enjoy his favorite band the Grateful Dead, he was officially known as a “Deadhead”. He is survived by his three daughters, Tequila Bush, Tangeria Nelson and husband Kenneth Nelson II, Tabatha Brooks and husband Jarrod Brooks. Six grandchildren, Schimechla Hanes, Cordell Bush Jr., Asia Horton, Kenneth Nelson III, Zxavian and Zuriel Brooks and great grandson Dillon Fryar. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Elzadia Metz in 1984.