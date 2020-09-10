Arnold Studer

Arnold Studer

February 2, 1926 – August 22, 2020

Arnold Studer, a longtime resident of Truckee, CA, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020 at the age of 94 years young at Brookdale senior living facility in Folsom, CA.

Arnold was born February 2, 1926 in Niederbuchsiten, Switzerland where he grew up. He was the oldest son of nine children. In August 1951, Arnold traveled for 5 days on a ship, the Washington to New York. After his arrival in New York, he was taken to Ellis Island where he was quarantined for two days before flying to California where he took his first job, milking cows in Palm City. A few years later he moved to Pleasanton to take another job milking cows. In 1955 he met Selina in Hirschdale, California while passing through to Reno.

On March 3, 1957, Arnold married Selina. Prior to moving to Truckee in 1960 where they made it their home to raise their family, Arnold worked as a caretaker. One of the families he worked for was the Lane family owners of Sunset magazine. After moving to Truckee, he began a new job as a construction laborer working for many large construction companies, such as Briggs Connelly/Dennis, Granite, Teichert and Northrup. His first job with Briggs Connelly/Dennis was working on building Interstate 80 over the Sierra Nevada pass. In 1961 Arnold and Selina began their family. He worked many years as a laborer until he retired in 1986. Arnold was an active member of the Sierra Swiss Club from the time it was formed, he was a member of the Elks Lodge and a retired member of the Laborers Local 185. Arnold’s hobbies in his earlier years were target shooting, gardening, and crawfishing. He also liked to tell jokes and loved to hear a good one.

He is predeceased by his parents, brothers: Paul, Peter, and Bernhard, sisters: Marie, Elisabeth, Anna, and Clara, and his beloved wife of 60 years, Selina. He is survived by his sister Theresa, his four children: Theresa, Arnold (Tracy), Elizabeth (Louis), and Anna (Tim), his seven grandchildren: Aaron (Rachael), Ben, Brandon (Jessica), Dean, Zoe, Tristan, and Luke, and two great grandchildren: Lyla and Micah, all of whom have enjoyed their time with him and have benefited greatly from his example of a life lived well.

In his last year and a half, he enjoyed living at Brookdale where he spent most of his time socializing with other residents and the staff. He especially enjoyed having his meals with the other residents, he never missed a meal.

In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to: Sierra Swiss Club, 10338 Shore Pine Rd. Truckee CA 96161