September 19, 1938 – December 24, 2017

Barbara J. Cox, 79, of Tucson, Arizona and Incline Village, Nevada, passed away peacefully December 24, 2017, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was born in Hempstead, New York on September 19, 1938. Barbara is survived by her three children and six grandchildren: Kathryn Quest and her son Julian; Donald Quest Jr., his wife Kendra, and their three daughters, Mikaela, Delaney, and Ashlynn; and Christian Quest, his wife Heather, and their son, Austin. Barbara is also survived by stepson Lee Cox, his wife Dino, and their daughter Nina; and stepdaughters Sherri Grupe and Lorinda Cox. She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon L. Cox and her parents, William and Jean Weber.

Because Barbara was an avid dog lover and supporter of animal rescues, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your favorite animal rescue charity in her honor.