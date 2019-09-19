Barbara Kay Northrop August 8, 1932 ~ July 29, 2019

Barbara Kay Northrop, a resident of Squaw Valley, Tahoe City and Alpine Meadows since 1958 , passed away July 29, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born in Waynesboro, PA on August 8, 1932 to Joseph and Mabel Latshaw. During her childhood she moved between Pennsylvania and Arizona several times, and graduated from Tucson High School in 1950.

While working at the Mt. Lemmon Post Office Barbara met Lowell Northrop, and subsequently married him on December 31, 1956 in La Canada, CA. They were married for over 50 years until Lowell passed away in 2007. She assisted him in his construction business over the years which initially required moving frequently, until they settled in the Tahoe City area. In 1964 he built a house in Alpine Meadows where they raised daughters Pat, Karen and Kimberlei.

Barbara was involved in volunteering and helping at school, as well as at ski races and ice skating competitions. She was a Girl Scout Leader and church school teacher, and volunteered for St. Nicholas Episcopal Church. Many of her daughters’ friends remember Barbara for teaching them something as a child. Later on she was the first woman volunteer with the Alpine Meadows Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT. She was known for welcoming people who did not have local family into her house for holiday dinners.

While in High School she was enamored with airplanes and flying, but did not have the opportunity to pursue this interest until Lowell started flying in the 1970’s and he purchased a Cessna 182. After Pat and Lowell obtained their pilot’s licenses, Barbara was finally able to pursue her passion for flying and received her pilot’s license as well. This opened the door for many adventures with the Cessna, including trips to the Bahamas, Mexico, Canada, and Alaska as well as much of the US.

Barbara was the first woman on the Truckee Tahoe Airport District board and served the aviation community for 21 years, longer than any other board member. She was also a member of Truckee Tahoe Plane Talkers and Ninety Nines International. She volunteered with the EAA Young Eagles program, introducing youth to aviation.

In addition to her daughters, she is survived by her step-sons Lowell Northrop III, Jon Northrop, and their families; sons-in-law, Derek and Doug; 2 grandsons, Skyler and Tanner; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her beloved dogs Jetta and Yukon.

A Celebration of Barbara’s Life will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, 12 PM at the Truckee Tahoe Airport Community Room. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Reno-Tahoe Ninety Nines Scholarship Fund, or to a local animal shelter.