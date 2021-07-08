Brian Stevens

Brian Stevens

February 11, 1970 – March 11, 2021

Brian passed away on March 11th, 2021. He is survived by his son, Sam Webb (Amy); his parents, Cary and Barbara Stevens; his brothers, Greg Maverick Stevens and Eric Stevens (Yenly); his nephew, Aiden and niece, Riley; his grandmother, Clarice Hutcheon; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces and great nephews.

Brian spent his early years in Napa and the Bay Area. He followed his parents to Truckee 17 years ago and became active in the community. He spent many happy times in Truckee with his son, Sam.

Brian was a master carpenter. He worked for many local contractors along with being a partner with his dad in their construction company. In the winter, he worked at a snow removal company and was valued as a tireless worker eagerly anticipating the next storm.

Brian was active in 12-Step Recovery Groups for many years. He didn’t need recognition and was ready and willing to be of service to anyone. He valued helping other people. He was the coffee volunteer for the Friday meeting forever. He’d do little things for people like thanking the member who gave him rides to meetings by always putting money in the center console along with a treat for his dog. He would invite people into his home if they needed a place to stay.

Answering a knock on his door, Brian invited two young Mormon missionaries into his home. That was the start of him becoming a member of the church and getting baptized. Brian had a special love for the missionaries, who were away from home and families and giving service. He often had them over for lessons and he always gave them food, even inviting them to Thanksgiving dinner at his parents’ home.

Brian loved animals. He and his three dogs – Snappy, Sheila and June Bug – were a familiar sight walking along the river and trails in Truckee. He’d bring them along almost everywhere. At frequent dinners with his parents, the dogs would share a chair at the table and Brian would feed them from his plate. He also enjoyed raising his flock of backyard chickens. Many friends, neighbors and people at local businesses were recipients of his eggs. Brian crafted beautiful bird feeders and bought huge bags of birdseed to make sure there was always enough for the birds, and even for the squirrels who would raid the bird feeders.

Brian spent many hours in his backyard planting trees, and thousands more hours building two cabins that were perfect works of art. Brian bought his home in Sierra Meadows in 2007 and immediately invited roommates to live with him. Over the years there were roommates from around the world including Russia, China, Peru, Columbia and Spain. All became friends to Brian. They liked to hang out together watching TV. He’d invite them to play frisbee and go with him to his favorite yoga class. When there was an open room, he’d interview applicants and would talk with all of the roommates to include them in the decision. Brian was generous and honest with them.

Brian will always be remembered as being good to other people. He reached out to them and helped out anyone who needed him. He was so kind to his Grandma Clare and Aunt Meryl, visiting them and sending treats, letters and pictures. His grandma especially loved their outings to the dog park, and the candy he would hide in his letters to her.

There will be a Celebration of Life on July 24th at 12:00 at Regional Park Lower River Picnic Grounds, Bring a dish for the potluck along with pictures and stories to share about Brian. All are welcome.