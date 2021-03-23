Brian Stevens
February 11, 1970 – March 11, 2021
Brian Stevens of Truckee passed March 11, 2021. Brian was a friend to all, selfless, kind, non-judgmental & a genuine good person who simply wanted to help others. Those left to celebrate his life are his son, Sam Webb, parents, Barbara & Cary Stevens, his loving Grandmother, Clare Hutcheon, brothers Greg & Eric (Yenly), Niece, Riley & Nephew, Aiden. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User