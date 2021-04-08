Camille Bundte

January 30, 1944 – March 26, 2021

Camille Bundte passed away on March 26, 2021 in Reno.

Camile Bundte was born Santa Barbara, California to Constance Mogan and Otis Collins on January 30, 1949. She went to school at Moore High School and graduated 1961. She married Bob Bundte on October 2, 1970 in Reno, Nevada. She attended Cal State Chico and became a homemaker for 50 years as a practicing catholic.

Camille Bundte is survived by Bob Bundte, Joan Arnett, Orval Arnett, Lynn Arnett, Michael Arnett, Kenneth Arnett, Randal Arnett, Marcus Ceriani, Lauri Bants, Suzie Vollmer and Peter White.

She was the gentlest, nicest, and most genuine person and will be missed by many. To know Camille was to love Camille.

Visitation will be 11:00 – 2:00pm April 10, 2021 at 600 West Second Street.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Walton’s O’Brien-Rogers & Crosby Funerals and Cremations, in the Event Center with Chaplain Toni Corbiere officiating. Burial will follow Monday, April 12, 2021 at Our Mother of Sorrows.