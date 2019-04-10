Candis Anna Dunn-Martinez

November 25, 1957 ~ February 20, 2019

Candy began life in Inglewood CA. on November 25, 1957 born to Raymond and Clarabel Dunn. She was the third of five children. She graduated from Aptos High School in Aptos, Ca. in 1976. She moved to Reno, NV. with family and eventually on to Truckee CA. where she began a career as a school bus driver with the Truckee School Dist. It is there that Candy met Dean Martinez her best friend and love of her life. They married and have been Truckee residents for over 25 years.

She dedicated over 20 years driving students safely to and from school. This is where she connected with students. She always referred to her students as "my kids" and treated them like they where hers. Although she developed relationships with all her "kids", she was especially fond of driving her special student's with disabilities. It takes a special person to work with kids and Candy was special in many ways.

She loved traveling, being outdoors, boating and camping. She was so looking forward to retirement to continue traveling with family and friends. Here life was cut short being diagnosed with Cancer. Anyone who knew Candy knew she was a strong willed lady and was going to fight to continue living. She passed quickly and peacefully under Extended Care at Tahoe Forest Hospital on February 20, 2019.

Leaving behind Dean Martinez, husband. Douglas and Tori Martinez, step-children and Madison Martinez, granddaughter. Brothers Tim Dunn, Chris and Ginny Dunn, Dennis Dunn (deceased) and sister Anna and Chris Bentzen along with her nephews; Kyle, Colton, Trevor, Garrett Dunn and Ethan Bentzen. Niece's Virginia and Sierra Dunn.

"Don't think we are apart, for every time you think of me I am right next to you".

Candis is in God's Hands and will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Truckee Recreation Center 8924 Donner Pass Rd. on June 15,2019 from 12:00-5:00pm.

In lieu of flowers bring memories of Candy to share.