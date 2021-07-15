Carlo Pietro Casagrande

July 9, 1943 – June 17, 2021

Carlo was born and lived in Marin County until he moved full time to Truckee in 2013. His first language was Italian and did not learn English until he started school. He was also fluent in Spanish. Languages fascinated him and he had a few phrases in several other languages so if he thought someone was a certain nationality, he loved to speak to them in their language.

Carlo’s first job was a paperboy at 10. He became a box boy for the local grocery store at 13. He moved on to route delivery and worked his way up until he became a partner in the Butcher’s Brand Wholesale Meat Company where they specialized in making corned beef. He also was partner in a wholesale Mexican import business. He retired in 2007.

Carlo was married to Kathy Patrillo for 42 years. They had three sons and was widowed in 2009. He married Susan Regert in 2015 and gained two more sons plus a whole tribe that loved him.

To say Carlo was a kind, generous, loving person is an understatement. He loved people and he loved to talk. His knowledge about everything especially history was amazing. His memory a steel trap. He loved to give advice to young people whether he just met them or knew them for years. One of his favorite paths to recommend was the military. It is not known if anyone ever followed his advice, but it never stopped him from giving it. He had served in the army reserve for five years and saw what the military had to offer for young people. He also loved connecting people if they had a need. He would make calls or research to find it for them. His passion was meat. He was constantly buying New York strips, cutting them and vacuum sealing them and gifting steaks to friends. In Truckee he was known as the meat man. Having been a butcher most of his life, he loved grinding meat, making sausage, prosciutto or cutting up a deer. Having his hands in raw meat was ecstasy.

He was past president of the Truckee Host Lions Club and was proud to have renewed their St. Patrick’s Corned Beef dinner and fund raiser which he chaired for eight years. He was also a member of the Truckee Oddfellows. He had just joined the Italo-American Lodge in Merced and was looking forward to cooking with his fellow Italians.

He leaves behind wife Susan, son Vincent and wife Melissa, son David and wife Deborah, stepson Rod Regert and wife Shirley, stepson Gordon Regert and wife Leann, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Carlo never missed a chance to tell his family and friends that he loved them. A lesson we should all take to heart.

Catholic mass will be held July31 at Our Lady of Mercy, located on 21st and Canal in Merced at 12 noon a Memorial will be held August14 at Boomtown, Reno at 12 noon

Remembrances may be made to the Truckee Host Lions, PO Box 3386, Truckee, Ca. 96160 or the Italo-American Lodge at PO Box 949, Merced, Ca. 95341