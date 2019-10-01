Carol Ann Jones Jul 17, 1937 – Sept 2, 2019 Carol Ann Jones died unexpectedly after a short illness at her home with her family in attendance.

She was born in San Mateo, California to George and Ruth Kirchner. She was the oldest in a family of two children. She has a brother Bill, living in Pleasanton, California. Carol was raised in San Carlos, California, a small town 25 miles south of San Francisco. She attended San Carlos Elementary school and Sequoia Union High School her freshman year. She then moved to a new high school in San Carlos where she was in the first graduating class of Carlmont High School, graduating in 1955.

During her early years as a child and adolescent, Carol was a Brownie, then a Girl Scout, doing lots of camping not just with her troop, but also with her family and friends. One of her favorite spots was the Trinity Alps, where she spent part of her summer engaging in some of her favorite pastimes, including floating down the river in an inner tube, riding horses and playing bingo. Carol also joined Jobs Daughters during her adolescence.

After high school, Carol attended the University of California at Davis. Her parents had divorced and her mother had moved to Sierra City, California. During breaks from school, Carol joined her mother in Sierra City. It was there that Carol met her future husband, Jack Jones. Carol often said that she knew that she and Jack were meant to be as he was the only man she ever dated where she didn’t throw up before her date. Carol and Jack were married in the 100-year-old church in Sierra City in the dead of winter in 1957. The only attendants were her long time friend, Nancy, and Jacks brother, Ralph. Carol’s mother, Ruth, went on to marry Ed Westhall, and ultimately opened an antique store in Sierra City. Carol and Jack moved to Truckee, California in 1961.

Carol and Jack had three children, Robert, Thomas and John. Tom Jones, her only surviving child, lives in Truckee, California. Carol has one grandson, Robert Jones, now married to Josette. They make their home in Reno, Nevada. Carol was preceded in death by both of her parents, her husband Jack, and her two sons, Robert and John.

For 49 years, Carol was a well-liked and respected employee of Tahoe Forrest Hospital in Truckee, where she holds the longest employment record. She worked in the billing department, helping many to navigate the complexities of numerous insurance plans, specifically those run by the government. She dedicated her life to helping others and will be missed for her guidance and loyalty to her profession.

Carol was a wonderful wife, mother and friend to many. She loved the mountains, spending many summers with her family at Webber Lake. Her death leaves a gap in the lives of many and she will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 19, 2019, at the home of Tom Jones, starting at 1:00pm. Location: 17031 Austin Way, Truckee, CA 96161 Phone: 530.308.1322

The family requests that donations in her memory be made to a fund in her name at Tahoe Forrest Hospital.