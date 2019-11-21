Cecilia “Muffy” Betker March 22, 1933 ~ Nov. 11, 2019

Our loving mother, grandmother and devoted wife, Cecilia “Muffy” Betker went to be with our Lord and her loving husband, Gerald (Jerry) on Monday, November 11, 2019 after a short illness.

Muffy was born in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 1933 and spent her childhood and most of her adult life in Southern California. Muffy and Jerry met while attending Whittier College where she obtained a B.A. in education. Muffy taught school for several years and once they started a family she stayed home to raise her four children and was a wonderful caring and loving mother.

Muffy and Jerry moved to our Lake Tahoe family home twenty-five years ago where they enjoyed everything that Tahoe has to offer! She and Jerry were very active in their local community and were members of many different organizations.

Her husband, Jerry, preceded her in death but she is survived by her four children; Nancy Betker Gamble (Charlie), Brad Betker, Bryan Betker (Donna) and Amy Betker Blackburn (Rick) along with two beautiful and accomplished granddaughters, Chelsea and Christie Betker.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in her name to a local charity that supports animal welfare,a homeless shelter or food bank or the American Association of University Women.