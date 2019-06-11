Celebration of Life for Colton Coxe ~ Sunday, June 30th

Colton was a 40+ year resident of Truckee and passed away on April 29th 2019. He was our beloved master woodworker and cabinetmaker who leaves us a legacy of beautiful projects throughout many of our homes and businesses. He loved riding his bike and skiing in the woods. His flowing beard, kind smile and beautiful woodworks will be forever treasured in our community. A Gathering for Colton Coxe will be held on Sunday, June 30th, 2019 at the Truckee River Regional Park “Riverside Park”, in the lower area down by the river BBQ pit from 1:00pm – 4:00 pm. Come out to celebrate his creative spirit and remember the joy and smiles he has brought to so many people in our town for the past 40 years. Please bring stories to tell and something for a potluck and drinks. Ice, water and utensils/tables will be provided.