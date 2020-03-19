Christopher Carnevale

It is with great heartache that we announce that Christopher Alan Carnevale, passed away from cancer on January 18, 2020. Our hearts are completely shattered. When we think of Chris’s life, we can tell you this, Chris lived his dream, he was a proud and passionate man. He lived life on his terms. He had an uncanny way to comfort the people around him. His sense of humor was second to none, even until the end. He was a hard workingman, determined to do the best for him and his family. He had a heart of gold, filled with love, joy and compassion. He lived his life to the fullest. In the end, he persevered. He still did what he loved, no matter the circumstances. We are so proud of the fight that he fought and the extra time we had with him. He faced the disease with courage, dignity and unshakable will. Chris was a best friend, a coach, a ski buddy, a mentor and most importantly he was a father to Hunter and Sammy. If you think about Chris and can’t quite remember who he was, just look outside and when you see beautiful flowers, plants and trees and a perfectly manicured landscape you will most definitely be thinking of “Tahoe C”.

If Chris had an impact on your life, please tell us your favorite Chris story or joke. He would like that.

A celebration of life will be held in the summer, time and date to be determined.