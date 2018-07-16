Christopher John Chapman

June 24, 1960 – June 25, 2018

Christopher J. Chapman passed away at his home in Truckee, CA on June 25th, 2018. Chris was born to Bernard and Shirley Chapman and spent most of his life in Marin County where he graduated from St. Rita School and Drake High School. Chris went on to the University of Oregon to receive his undergraduate degree, and California State University, Sacramento along with Golden Gate University where he earned his Master's degree. He completed training at the Firefighter Academy in Santa Rosa and also volunteered as a California State Park Aide. Chris worked for Fireman's Fund for many years and then moved to Truckee, CA to be surrounded by the mountains and nature, which was his true passion. He continued working in IT and was employed with the Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee.

Chris was a passionate outdoors man who appreciated all that nature had to offer. He camped in the summer and winter and hiked in the Cascades and Sierras where he savored the time he shared with his good friends. He was kind, generous, smart, and loved and respected all animals, especially his beloved kitties Hops and Barley. Chris was truly a gentle soul. He enjoyed restoring his 1956 Jeep Willys pickup truck and spending time with his family in the beauty of Lake Almanor.

Chris is survived by his loving father Bernard Chapman (Connie), his brother Mark (Mary), and his extended family. He will be missed by his friends and family, especially his nieces and nephew; Renee, Tony, Natalie and Stephanie Chapman and his caring friend Kelley. He is predeceased by his mother Shirley Chapman.

Please remember Chris by his warmth, generosity and gentle nature, his kind words, and especially please think of him whenever you are on a hike enjoying nature in Marin County or the Tahoe mountains. Cheers to Chris, truly the best!

Donations in his memory may be made to the Humane Society or a charity of your choice.