Christopher Reynolds
Reynolds
April 15, 2021
Christopher Clark Reynolds died unexpectedly on April 15, 2021 in Girdwood, Alaska, at the age of 48. Chris was born in Truckee, California to Richard Bassett and Sandra Lee Watters; and was raised in Davie, Florida by Edgar and Beverly Reynolds. He is survived by a wife and daughter. A private memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Solid Rock Bible Camp in Soldotna, Alaska.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User