Coletia Lea Kupka
Kupka
May 29, 1923 – May 4, 2021
Coletia Lea Kupka , age 97, of Truckee California passed away surrounded by immediate family on May 4, 2021.
Coletia was born May 29, 1923 in Little Rock Arkansas. Those closest to her knew her as “Dah.” She was one of seven children. She was proceeded in death by her husband George Kupka, and son’s Robert Kupka and Donald Kupka.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Beckman and husband Jack Beckman of Truckee, California. Granddaughter Amanda Haynes, husband Kirk Haynes and great Grandson Conor Haynes of Roseville, California. Granddaughter Kara Beckman of Truckee, California. Daughter in law Rachel Kupka and Grandson Johnathon Kupka of Tennessee. Granddaughter Katy Kupka of Graton, California.
Coletia was a long time resident of the Tahoe-Truckee area. She enjoyed many activities including reading( especially murder mystery’s), gardening, country music, walks and cooking for her friends and family. She was a long time member of the Federated Women’s club of Tahoe city. Many people may remember her as an employee of Snooks Candy in Tahoe City.
In her death those close to her will remember her for her endless story telling, and love for her family and friends.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful staff of the Extended Care Center of Tahoe Forest Hospital where Coletia has been a resident for the last several years.
Funeral mass will be held at Corpus Christi Church , Tahoe city on May 22, 2021 at 11am. Private burial to follow. She will be laid to rest at Trails End Cemetery, Tahoe City.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User