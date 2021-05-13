Coletia Lea

Kupka

May 29, 1923 – May 4, 2021

Coletia Lea Kupka , age 97, of Truckee California passed away surrounded by immediate family on May 4, 2021.

Coletia was born May 29, 1923 in Little Rock Arkansas. Those closest to her knew her as “Dah.” She was one of seven children. She was proceeded in death by her husband George Kupka, and son’s Robert Kupka and Donald Kupka.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Beckman and husband Jack Beckman of Truckee, California. Granddaughter Amanda Haynes, husband Kirk Haynes and great Grandson Conor Haynes of Roseville, California. Granddaughter Kara Beckman of Truckee, California. Daughter in law Rachel Kupka and Grandson Johnathon Kupka of Tennessee. Granddaughter Katy Kupka of Graton, California.

Coletia was a long time resident of the Tahoe-Truckee area. She enjoyed many activities including reading( especially murder mystery’s), gardening, country music, walks and cooking for her friends and family. She was a long time member of the Federated Women’s club of Tahoe city. Many people may remember her as an employee of Snooks Candy in Tahoe City.

In her death those close to her will remember her for her endless story telling, and love for her family and friends.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful staff of the Extended Care Center of Tahoe Forest Hospital where Coletia has been a resident for the last several years.

Funeral mass will be held at Corpus Christi Church , Tahoe city on May 22, 2021 at 11am. Private burial to follow. She will be laid to rest at Trails End Cemetery, Tahoe City.