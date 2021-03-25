Concha Capuchino
Capuchino
November 6, 1917 – March 11, 2021
Mrs. Capuchino passed away peacefully on Thursday March 11, 2021. She was 103. She was born in El Paso, Texas to Felix and Agustina Arias on 11-6-1917.
She was a longtime resident of North Fork for 65 years. She was known for her expertise and dependability in housekeeping. She was highly sought after. Concha was hired by Zola Rex in 1965. She worked for her until she retired.
Concha was a devout Catholic, had many friends and loved her family dearly. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends. Her hobbies were crocheting and tending to her garden.
Concha is survived by five sons and two daughters. Pancho & Carla of Oakhurst, Leo & Elisa of Mendota, Pete of Santa Clara, George & Isabel of Fresno, Ramona & David Williams of Fresno, Augie & Cindy of North Fork and Mary Ann of North Fork. She had 16 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday March 27, 2021 at St. Joseph the Worker Church in North Fork. Rosary at 9:30 AM and Mass at 10:00 AM.
Because of Covid-19, there will be no Reception
