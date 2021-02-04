Crispin 'Kit' Davis Kelly

Provided Photo

Crispin ‘Kit’ Davis Kelly

September 25, 1954 – January 27, 2021

Kit Kelly was the best man we knew. He was a family man, a true, old-fashioned gentleman, and a man of honor. He was his happiest when surrounded by his family and friends, all of whom he adored and loved unconditionally.

Kit spent decades on the ski slopes of the Northern Sierra in Truckee, CA, teaching ski lessons and enjoying family ski days. He spent his summer on the tennis court and loved spending early mornings on Donner Lake waterskiing with his boys. Kit was an avid sports fan, especially enjoying 49er and Oregon Duck football and Premier League soccer. Some of Kit’s favorite memories were from trips visiting family in Norway, taking in the sights and flavors of Italy and France, playing tourist in Washington D.C., and relaxing in the warmth of Hawaii. Kit was a master of the barbeque, enjoyed a well-cooked steak, and was famous for his Friday night martinis.

Kit is survived by his wife, Terri, six children, Tommy (Sydney), Kyle, Scott (Whitney), Rich (Moni), Louis (Ale) and Hilary (Tommy), two bonus children, Siri and Sho, three grandchildren, and three sisters (Brooke, Barbara, Annie). He is preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Joan.

Our deepest thanks to Kit’s Dr’s, Jennifer Bleckman and Andrew Chen, nurse Brooke and Chaplain Beth of Bend Partners in Care for their wonderful care of Kit. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Partners in Care of Bend, OR (www.partnersbend.org).

We will miss our dear Kit forever.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic a memorial is being postponed indefinitely.