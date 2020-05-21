DALE WOOD

After living a wild life most people only dream of, Woody passed away peacefully at 82, on May 5, 2020, at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, holding hands with his wife, and daughter, Misti. Woody was born on October 5, 1937 to Borgie and Pat Wood in Crookston, MN and was raised in Litchfield, MN. His parents divorced when he was 8 and his mom married Jim Gunter, who lovingly raised him. At 16, Woody joined the National Guard. He graduated from Litchfield High in 1955 and joined the Navy CBs, just like Jim, until 1959. He moved to California and graduated from San Jose State University. He then attended UC Hastings College of the Law, graduating in 1968. In 1972, he joined Wally Stevens, as a partner in his Truckee law firm. Woody met Robin Meredith in 1974, and they married in 1977. They rode motorcycles together before their daughters arrived. In 1982, they welcomed Misti Dale, and in 1984, Serena Meredith. He loved his family and was an exceptional daddy. One of his fondest memories was making pancakes for them and their friends. Woody practiced law in Truckee for 32 years. He was a character, but always a man of honor and integrity. Woody was friends with local cops and attorneys alike. He and Robin moved to Grass Valley in 2003; he retired in 2004. Woody was well-known for riding fast motorcycles and took many motorcycle trips. He loved when Misti started riding so they could ride together and swap stories. When he had to stop riding in his old age, he missed it terribly and watched motorcycle races on TV. Woody cherished his friends and loved hosting Super Bowl parties. He had a sharp sense of humor his entire life, despite chronic pain in his later years. Woody is survived by the love of his life, Robin, daughters Misti and Serena, sisters Dorothy Mohr, Gerry (Duane) Watt, Anita McDonald, Cookie (Ken) Fenner, Lola (Ron) Thompton, Julie (John) Bergstrom, and many nieces and nephews and their children. He is also survived by in-laws Bob and Dee Meredith, Bobby Meredith and Tammy Meredith, and cat, Bobby. He was greeted in Heaven by his parents, brother Steve, and sister Brenda. A private ceremony will be held later. Donations to Paralyzed Vets of America or Wounded Warriors in his name would please him. Blue skies, smooth roads, Woody.