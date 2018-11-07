Daniel “Matthew” Mangus Life Story

Matthew was born on September 30, 1982, in the City of Orange, CA. He passed away on Halloween, October 31, 2018, in Cypress, TX. Halloween was his favorite holiday. He was called by many names, Flat, Matto, Mister Mangus and Son.

He was born to Dan and Melissa Mangus, who loved him dearly. He is survived by his sister, Tamara Parker (Rob); his aunts, Melinda Baro, Michelle (George) Lapierre, Enola Baro, JoEllen (Bob) Wright, and Cathy Clark; his uncles, Richard Baro, Bernard (Sonja) Baro and Frank (Terry) Baro. His smile, laughter and music will be missed by his cousins, Andre (Katie) Lapierre, Renee Lapierre, Jenna Baro, Alex, Nick, and Andrew Baro, Jennifer Wright, Andy (Sadie) Wright, Vanessa Salazar, and many other cousins.

He was surrounded by music as a child. Matt started playing music in the 6th grade. He tried to play the clarinet, but with Asthma, the wind instruments didn't work out. He progressed to the guitar with one of his friends, Sasha. Together with Caleb and Morgan they formed their first band – Gusher. They played in many venues, enlightening their audiences with some original Punk Rock music and other selections.

Matt graduated from Truckee High School, in the year 2000, the new Millennium. He attended Truckee Meadows Community College, in Reno, NV, while working as a server at Black Rock Pizza. He read voraciously and loved Words. He was so creative!

We want to extend our deepest gratitude to Bob Van and Cheryl Silvernail – Van, for taking Matt into their hearts and home. He was at peace and learning to "Live in the Moment." We are so grateful to Tamara Parker, his sister, for bringing him back home to us. We appreciate Michaela Howe, our granddaughter and Matt's niece. She became his Special buddy – sharing many moments together.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 17th at 10 am at Assumption Catholic Church, 10930 Alder Dr. in Truckee, CA. Burial will immediately follow the mass. Reception, after burial will be held back at Assumption Church. Please come celebrate our Son's Life with us!

In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to Truckee High School Band, http://www.thsbands.com or http://www.jdrf.org for Juvenile Diabetes.