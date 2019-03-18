On Monday 03/11/2019 Danieson Crowder Of Vallejo, Ca., An avid Snowboarder & Over a decade season Ticket Holder went to North Star California Resort for a day trip Alone, He was found dead by the Search & Rescue Wednesday 03/14/2019.

‘He will have a Graveside Interment 12 noon Friday March 22 2019 at Skyview Lawn Memorial on Rollingwood Drive in Vallejo