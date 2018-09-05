David Dudley McBride at 96 years old of Tahoe City, died peacefully with family surrounding him.

Dave was a cornerstone to the living landscape of the Tahoe community. He quietly contributed many hours, plants and opinions. We will miss his personality throughout the nursery, he painted a colorful picture to all of our lives.

Survived by his baby sister Sally Beckham; daughters Karen McBride (husband Fil Aguirre) of Tahoe City, Dianne Anderson (Doug Anderson) of Tucson, AZ, and Leslie Hyche (John Hyche) of Tahoe City; grandchildren Ryan Anderson, Greg Anderson, Kevin Hyche, Kelsey Hyche, Patrick Stimac, and great grandson Davis Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Sierra Senior Services, Meals on Wheels.

Friends are invited to join in celebrating his life Saturday, September 22, 1 pm, at the Tahoe Tree Company, 401 W. Lake Blvd in Tahoe City, CA 96145.