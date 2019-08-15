Dick Hammer

Dick A. Hammer October 21, 1924 ~ August 1, 2019

Dick A. Hammer passed away peacefully at the Veterans Center in Claremore, Oklahoma on Thursday, August 1st, 2019. He was 94.

He was born October 31, 1924 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Dick joined the U.S. Navy on May 14, 1943, served on the USS Louisville, a heavy cruiser involved in most of the battles in the Pacific during WWII. He was honorably discharged February 21, 1946.

He was a member of the Baptist Church in Tahoe city, California. He was a welder and heavy equipment mechanic for a marine construction company in Tahoe City, California for about 25 years. He retired and spent the last 25 years living in Watts, Oklahoma.

Dick is survived by his wife of 73 years, Modene Hammer of the home, one son, Leroy Hammer, of the home, two daughters, Linda Bishop, also of the hoe, and Diana Atwater of Tahoe City, California. He is also survived by one sister, Frances Espinosa of Vacaville, California, five grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, also a life long frind, Jim Orr of Dillon, Montana.