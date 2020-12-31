Donald E. Jones

March 30, 1939 – November 2, 2020

A dear friend to many in Truckee, Don Jones, 81, passed away Nov. 2, 2020.

He lived in Truckee for more than 50 years, in his retirement he enjoyed winters in Arizona. He was a talented photographer and passionate about taking photos of wildlife and scenery in Yellowstone National Park.

He was born March 30, 1939, in Twin Valley, Minn., attending Twin Valley High School and North Dakota State College of Science. He worked for 55 years as an IBEW 112 union electrician, traveling to job sites across the country, including the Alaska Pipeline.

His family and friends will miss him greatly. He is survived by sister Barbara Jones Colhapp, niece Andrea (John) Perendy, nephew Aaron Colhapp, cousin Craig Garrett and close companion Dodie Gadient. He is also survived by best friend Pete Rossi, Kellie Baker, Anna and Paul Marderosian, Maribess and Buzz Johnson, Jerry Sivao, Dave Guiragossian and many friends from the Glenshire General Store. He will be especially missed by his beloved German shepherd, Echo.

He was preceded in death by parents Elton and Ida Jones and brother-in-law Ted Colhapp. No service is planned. Memorials can be sent to desired charities.