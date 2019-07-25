January 7, 1940 – April 7, 2019

Donna Jean Wright, age 79, passed away peacefully in the company of her family on April 7, 2019 due to complications from lung cancer. She was born January 7, 1940 in Wellington, Kansas to Etta Maxine (Moody) and Charles Edward Higgins.

Donna met her first husband, John Palilla, in 1955 in Bremerton, Washington, where he was stationed in the Marines, and she was a young high school student. They were soon married and parenting four young children (two boys and two girls) through the crazy 60’s. Donna later remarried and had another son after relocating to the beautiful Sierra around Truckee, California in the early 1970’s. Donna and her family spent many years in the Truckee and Reno areas before relocating to Coos Bay, Oregon in Late 2018. All of her children attended Tahoe Truckee High School in the 70’s, 80’ and 90’s.

Donna was preceded in death by her mother, father and first husband. She is survived by her sister, Ramona Cooley of Stanwood, WA, her loving children, Marco (Patti) Palilla of Folsom, CA, Guy (David) Palilla of Coos Bay, OR, Melody (Steve) Arrington of Stevensville, MT, Cheryl (Bart) Harmon of Coos Bay, OR, and Tyler (Jaime) Wright of Reno, NV. Donna was also blessed with many grandchildren who she adored including Krystle and Jacob Tennyson, Morgan (John) Dabney, Sarah and Hayley Palilla, Janell (Billy) Leone, Cody Arrington, and Mackenzie and Braden Wright. Equally loved were her great grandchildren: Aiden Palilla, Ryland Leone, and Noah Brown.

Donna was a very special person in many ways. She never had an “easy” life, but was friendly and outgoing to all. She was a hard worker who was loyal to a tee. She would do anything for her friends and family. She was spiritual and loving. She was an expert seamstress and puzzle builder. Most of all she was a spectacular mother!

Donna was very fortunate to have the services of Saint Mary’s Hospice Care and South Coast Hospice Comfort Care in her final years. The nurses and staff of South Coast were especially amazing and made Donna’s last days the best they could be. Her family is forever grateful.

Donna requested no services after her passing, however, her children felt this obituary/eulogy was necessary and appropriate. If Donna had an impact on your life, please feel free to say a prayer for her and remember her fondly. She would like that.