Dwight Peterson

Provided Photo

Dwight Peterson

June 26, 1943 – December 13, 2020

My stepdad Dwight passed away peacefully, Sunday Dec 13th. He’d been a long time local of the Westshore and Olympic Valley for 50+ years. Long haircuts and long conversations was what he was known for. You’d have to plan on staying a while when sitting in his chair. Dwight was a devoted caretaker of a lake front home as well, which is where I grew up in Tahoma. He was a health nut, an avid runner, and biked to work when he could, before his health turned and got the best of him. Many of you knew he was battling a blood disease for the last 10 years. I packed him up and moved him to Reno almost 2 years ago, after he slipped while shoveling snow and breaking his legs. Who would’ve thought it would take a terrible accident like that to make him leave Tahoe. Recently, his blood disease became blood cancer, and just before Thanksgiving, he contracted Covid. Declining significantly, and in a skilled nursing facility, my husband and I were able to see him and say goodbye. He passed 2 days later. With this terribly sad news I share with you, I leave with you some words to reflect on, that may remind you of him. Miles Davis, hair, story teller, classic cars, bears, conversation, Tahoma, eggs, running, compassionate, skeptical, laughter, Anacortes WA, temperamental, Braggs Aminos, toothpicks, Chinese food, N. Dakota, Bob Dylan, Gun Smoke, chocolate, frugal, sentimental, family, vitamins, coffee, splitting wood, Chevy truck, Schlitz Beer, gossip, brown rice, Denzel Washington, false teeth, shoveling snow, brown down jacket, Paradise, generous, Norwegian, dreamer, Diana Krall, oatmeal, Homewood, Duran Duran, PBS, Lefse, birthday cards, a good friend, and set in his ways. RIP Dwight, and thank you for the memories.