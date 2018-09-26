February 1, 1946 ~ September 7, 2018

Edmund Anthony Meslis, 72, died peacefully on September 7, 2018 at his home in Glenshire following a brief struggle with acute leukemia.

Ed was born February 1, 1946 in Natick, MA. to Edumund C. and Lillian M. Meslis. He grew up in Wellesley and Duxbury and also spent some memorable times at his family's cabin at Jackson Pond in New Hampshire. Duxbury, however, was his favorite place and he loved all the activities there: water skiing, swimming, sailing, digging for clams, eating lobster. In the winter he loved ice skating and ice hockey, but when he discovered skiing he was hooked.

He joined the Marines in 1965 and served in Vietnam, receiving a purple heart and other medals. After military service, he returned to Boston where he met and married his wife of 49 years, Bethe. Together they spent a lifetime involved around skiing, starting out as ski bums at Mt. Snow, VT. In 1970 they moved to Tahoe, where Ed instructed at Alpine and then at Squaw as a PSIA Level III instructor for many years.

In 1975 Ed graduated from Sierra Nevada College with a B.A. in photography: another of his life-long passions. He successfully operated a small photography business until the mid eighties, when he got his General Engineering Contractor's license and operated Dynex Engineering until 2008, when he hung up his hard hat to ski and mountain bike full time.

Ed and Bethe raised a daughter, Lillian, in Truckee. She and her dad enjoyed skiing and mountain biking; Ed's last bike ride was with Lillian on July 6; he gave life his all right up until the end, never letting up on the gusto and passion.

Ed is survived by his wife, Bethe; his daughter, Lillian; granddaughters Aleksa and Valentina (who adored their Dadu); son-in-law, Bojan; sisters Charlene and Carol; sisters-in-law Stevie and Jessica; many nieces and nephews and cousins; and a cadre of loyal friends who skied, mountain biked, wind surfed, rock climbed, fly fished, and roller bladed with Ed (you know who you are and you are loved dearly).

No immediate service is planned.

Donations may be made to Tahoe Forest Hospice, P.O. Box 759, Truckee, CA 96160 whom the family wishes to thank for guidance and comfort in Ed's final days.

Ed would always end his phone calls with "on the flop…" And so it goes.