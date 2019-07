Elizabeth Boardman Rich crossed over into the SKY WORLD on July 08, 2019 in Gardnerville Nevada.

Elizabeth lived in Kings Beach and was a beloved kindergarten teacher at Incline Elementary School for 23 years.

Celebration of life will be held at Center for Spiritual Living at 215 Carnelian Bay Av., Carnelian Bay CA. Saturday August 3rd, 2019 at 11-2pm. Please bring a favorite dish to share. The family will provide utensils, nonalcoholic drinks and appetizers.