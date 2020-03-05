Elizabeth Ellen Mercer 01/02/51-2/20/2020 Elizabeth Ellen Mercer, 69, passed away on Thursday February 20th, 2020, at Renown Hospital in Reno NV. She was the widower of David B Mercer Sr. They shared 11 years of marriage together. Born in Wellington New Zealand, she was the daughter of John and Beryl Pike. She graduated high school from Queen Margaret and studied journalism at University of Victoria in Wellington New Zealand. She owned and operated Dave’s Deli, a Squaw Valley institution for the past 45 years. She and her husband, Big Dave, also owned the Fanny Bridge Inn, which later became The Bridgetender. She enjoyed her garden, skiing, tennis, her grandchildren, and the thousands of people she served in Dave’s Deli. She will be remembered for her generosity, her love of her grandchildren, and her love of life. She is survived by her son, David Mercer, and grandchildren, McKinley and Stella Mercer, brother Brian Pike, and sister Barbara LeComte.

A memorial will be held Friday March 6th, 2020 at 4:30pm at Plaza Bar Squaw Valley

Donations may be made to the Tahoe Ski Club: