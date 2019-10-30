Frances Rose Botto Jan. 18, 1925 – Oct 16, 2019

Frances Rose Botto passed away peacefully with her family present on Oct 16, 2019 after a third battle with cancer.

Frances is survived by her son Gary Botto and daughter in law Jannell Botto of Truckee, CA; grandsons Michael Botto, Truckee, Jeff Botto, Verdi, Chris Botto, Truckee, and Jeff’s wife Whitney and their 3 children, Cayden, Adelyn and Hunter.

Frances was the youngest of seven children born to Peter and Christina Meucci, both Italian immigrants. They all have preceded her in death.

Frances "Noni" Botto was born in Escalon, CA. She graduated from Linden High School and Stockton College. Her father worked for the Railroad. Her brothers Alex and John, and sisters Anne, Savina, Mary, and Florence were born in different towns in California.

Frances grew up on farms, the first in Escalon and the second in Linden, California. She went to school in Business and always prided herself on her abilities as an office manager, bookkeeper and business professional. She was also proud that she worked for the same family for 63 years and retired at age 85. Frances was the Grand Arch Druidess in the State of California for the Druids. She made lifelong friends in the Druids and was especially proud of their College Scholarship program.

Frances moved to Reno in her retirement so she could be closer to her family. She then moved to Truckee four years ago. She was loved by many and a grandmother to all.

Frances was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She loved her family with all her heart. Frances enjoyed holidays when she could get her family together and cook old-fashioned Italian meals for them. She especially loved making her homemade raviolis and sauce. Her door was always open, not only to her family but to her friends as well. She loved bringing everyone together for any celebration including food, games or just visiting. She passed this trait on to her family and for all of this she will always be remembered.

A memorial service will be held at Assumption Catholic Church in Truckee, CA at 10:00am Saturday, November 9th with a gathering following at La Bamba’s restaurant.