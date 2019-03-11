Frank Jospeh Sardella Jr.

Frank was born the youngest of five children in Long Beach, CA. on April 15, 1966 to Frank Joseph Sr. and Joan Catherine Sardella. Frank passed away on December 8, 2018 in Loyalton, CA. at the young age of 52. Franks parents moved the family from Canoga Park, CA. to the West Shore of Lake Tahoe in 1974. He attended Rideout Elementary School and the North Tahoe Middle and High School and graduated in 1984. Frank loved playing football in high school and loved his Laker team mates, coaches and cherished all of the memories growing up in Tahoe.

Several years after graduation Frank moved to San Diego, was married in 2000 and had a son Cody, who was so lucky to have two older sisters Stephanie and Elizabeth. The marriage ended many years later but that didn't end Frank's love for San Diego where he lived until moving in 2017 to Loyalton, CA. Frank was known for his love of so many things throughout his years. He absolutley loved the water whether it was in Lake Tahoe, the Pacific Ocean, somewhere along the California coast, a river, creek or a simple pool; anywhere he could just sit in the sun and enjoy his surroundings with his family and friends. He also had a huge passion for playing and watching sports. He was active in softball for many of his young adult years along with watching his son Cody play or even just playing catch with him. His favorite football team was the San Francisco 49ers, which he followed all is life (especially the Montana era). Frank always looked forward to the off season for his trips to the desert with family and friends. Watching movies was also another thing Frank enjoyed. Some of his favorites were Bad Boys, The Sandlot and Forrest Gump. He loved to quote lines from their movies to make everyone laugh.

Frank was predeceased in 2011 by his father Frank Jospeh Sardella Sr. and in 1983 by his brother John Stephan Sardella. Frank is survived by his son Cody John Stephan Sardella of Poway, Ca., daughters Stephanie and Elizabeth Zawacki both of San Diego, Ca., and Kimberly Kruska of Saratoga Springs, NY. He is also survived by his mother, Joan Catherine Sardella of Reno, NV., sisters Jodi Brokaw (Jerry) of Corona, CA., Barbara Butterfield of Loyalton, CA., and Linda Thomas (Rod) of Simpsonville, SC. Frank's neices and nephews are Derrick and Stewart Thomas, Jacquelyn Crump (Brokaw) and Kathryn Butterfield.

"Now that's how you drive-From now on–That's how you drive." "You're killin' me Smalls!" "I'm not a smart man, but I know what love is."

Rest In Peace Frank – you can love forever now.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Skylandia Park, Tahoe City on May 25, 2019 from noon to 3pm.