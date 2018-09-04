Gary Wayne Tennis

December 10, 1942 – August 22, 2018

Gary W. Tennis passed away on August 22, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 36 years.

A beloved daughter, Julie, predeceased Gary.

Gary was born in San Mateo, California. He attended San Mateo schools as well as college. Gary began in the plumbing business and soon found his way to the Lake Tahoe area and became a home builder primarily in the Dollar Point area. Gary began working for J.W. McClenahan Company and worked there for over 25 years until he relocated to Dollar Point and began work for RHP Mechanical in Reno, Nevada. Gary worked for RHP Mechanical until his retirement.

Gary really loved the Lake Tahoe area and particularly, Dollar Point. He began building homes in Dollar Point over 40 years ago. He and his wife, Barbara, have lived there for many years. Gary was a real helper of many people. He quietly looked after many aspects of daily life in and around Tahoe City. Gary loved to play golf. He was a regular at Tahoe City Golf Course. He enjoyed many golf trips down to the Monterey peninsula.

A Celebration of Life event is planned on Sunday, September 23rd at 1:00pm at the Tahoe City Golf Course, 251 N. Lake Blvd. in Tahoe City, CA 96145.