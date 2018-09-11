April 1, 1948 ~ September 5, 2018

Our dear friend, Gayle Green, passed away unexpectedly on September 5, 2018, in her home. At this time the cause of death is unknown, but it was most likely from natural causes. Gayle was born on April 1, 1948.

Gayle's recent career was as a Clerk at the Superior Court in Truckee, but her real passion was working at the Donner Memorial State Park. She started as a seasonal maintenance park aid in 1985 and in 1987 switched over to visitor services as a park aid. She became a Park Interpretive Specialist in 1999 and worked in that position until 2013. She continued working at the Sierra State Park Foundation in the interpretive programs and helping out wherever needed.

Gayle was passionate about interpretation and the history of the Donner Party and the Truckee area. She was one of the local experts. She gave wonderful programs and touched many people's lives.

Gayle was preceded in death by her great and loyal dog, Bailey. She leaves behind her dog Dakota.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, September 16th at 5:30 at the Donner Memorial Park Visitor Center, 12593 Donner Pass Rd. in Truckee. If you have any pictures of Gayle that you would like to share, please bring them to the Memorial.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Truckee- Tahoe, http://www.hstt.org