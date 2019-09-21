George Long

George Stephenson Long, Jr. of Truckee, California passed away on September 12, 2019. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on June 12, 1923, to parents George Stephenson Long, Sr. and Hazel Long.

When he was 17, George joined the Navy to fight in World War II and, at the start of his 60-year career as a photographer, captured images of the 1944 invasion of Normandy on D-Day from the bomber’s seat in a B-26. After his years in the service as a Photographer’s Mate Third Class, he returned to civilian life to work as a news, sports, and commercial photographer. Through his lens he photographed world-class athletes, movie and television stars, and world leaders, including eight U.S. Presidents. His impressive list of clients included Sports Illustrated, The Motion Picture Academy, the U.S. Olympic Committee, and the Tournament of Roses. Although he was constantly in the company of the egos and eccentricities of his subjects, he remained modest, unassuming, and genuine, as anyone who knew him will attest.

On May 9, 1947, George married Marjorie Carper, the love of his life, in Hartville, Ohio. They eventually made a home in Downey, California, where they raised their four children. George loved his family vacations, and exposed his children to camping, fishing, boating, skiing, and tennis.

After 40 years of Southern California living, he and Marjorie moved to Tahoe Donner. An active and devoted member of the Truckee community, George was a faithful parishioner of the Truckee Lutheran Presbyterian church, and volunteered his time feeding the needy through Project MANA.

George Long’s remarkable photographs remind us of some of the most powerful influences in the 20th Century. The stories he told of his experiences behind the lens reflected the character of a remarkable man who loved his job, and his family even more, and always said, “I had the best life.” Towards the end of his life, George wrote a book chronicling his experiences as a photographer titled, “My Best Shot: 60 Years of History Through the Lens of George Long,” which was well illustrated with his photographs. The book was privately published and distributed to friends, colleagues, and family members.

George is predeceased by his wife Marjorie, sons Steve and Bob, and daughter Joan Kelly. He is survived by son Tim (Lynn), grandchildren Tommy Kelly (Sydney), Kyle Kelly, Scott Kelly, Anbrit Cook (John), and George Long IV. He leaves behind six great grandchildren.

Services are planned for September 28th at 1:00 p.m. at the Glenshire Clubhouse.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in George’s memory to your local Food Bank, the Salvation Army, the Lutheran Presbyterian Ministry in Truckee, or any charity of your choice.