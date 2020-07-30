Geraldine “Geri” Meyer
Geraldine “Geri” Meyer September 25, 1928 – July 21, 2020 Geraldine “Geri” Meyer, age 91, died peacefully at her home in Tahoe City, California on July 21, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1928 in Oakland, California to Guy and Ruby Harris. Geri received her undergraduate degree from the University of California at Berkeley and later completed a master’s degree in Family Marriage Counseling. She married the love of her life, Ralph Meyer, in 1951. He preceded her in death in 2003. Together they had 3 children, Douglas “Doug” Meyer (deceased), Karen Tillitt (David) and Scott Meyer (Kim). In addition, she had 4 wonderful grandchildren, Matthew Tillitt (Kate), Kenzie Tillitt, Julia Meyer and Jesses Meyer. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Doris Meyer. A heartfelt thank you to Adam Blankenship, her dear friend and caregiver. Last but not least, she is survived by her gentle red Labrador, CayAnne, who she loved dearly and was by her side until the end. Above all, Geri was an artist, both inside and out. Oftentimes you would find her up to her elbows in paints, charcoals and pencils, capturing the nature around her. Her passion to capture the beauty around her was inspired by her love of the Sierra High Country, where she could be found hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, bird watching and chasing wildflowers. Hand in hand with her love of nature was a deep spiritual awareness that inspired her to lead a weekly meditation group for years. Geri will be remembered for her love of nature, her compassion for those around her and her enduring sense of humor. Please join us for a drive-by Celebration of Life at her home on Saturday, August 1st between 12:00 noon and 3:00 pm. We encourage you to bring with you written memories and special words that will be compiled and disseminated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to: North Tahoe Arts PO Box 6354 380 North Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145 info@northtahoearts.com
