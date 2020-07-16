Gisela Erica Anna Schinz Steiner
Gisela Erica Anna Schinz Steiner April 5, 1938 – December 8, 2019 Gisela Erika Anna Schinz Steiner went to sing with the heavenly angels on December 8, 2019 at Saint Mary’s hospital in Reno. Gisela had been battling cancer which had been recently diagnosed as Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She was receiving a course of chemotherapy at Tahoe Forest Hospital’s Gene Upshaw Cancer Center. Gisela was born in Germany on April 5, 1938. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Tony Steiner. Tony and Gisela were married June 20, 1983 in the Yosemite Valley Chapel. Tony passed away in 2013. She leaves her step-daughter Ruth Steiner and in Germany her sister Sieglinde and several nieces, nephews and their children. She will be greatly missed by her many friends in Truckee, Tahoe and Redwood City. Gisela loved to hike and ski. But she really loved to sing and had a beautiful soprano voice. She sang in the Truckee Chorus and the Squaw Valley Chapel choir. She was active in AAUW, the Tahoe Trail Trekkers, Tahoe League for Charity and a long-time member of the Squaw Valley Chapel. Gisela’s celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her name to the. Squaw Valley Chapel, P.O. Box 2472, Olympic Valley Ca 96146.
