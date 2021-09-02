Goldie Smith

April 17, 1926 – August 3, 2021

Goldie June Smith, peacefully passed August 3, 2021 – the morning after holding court with family, and close friends, who shared memories and said aloha to their beloved Mom, Grandma (aka Gigi), Aunt, Friend, and fellow Rotarian.

Goldie was the eldest of 3 sisters — born in Bismarck ND to Clara Peterson Stone and Frank Stone. In 1937 Goldie’s courageous mother, independently moved, with her girls, to southern California. Goldie embraced San Fernando Valley’s diversity and graduated in 1944 from Canoga Park High School.

Daughter Janice was born not long before Goldie was widowed in 1947 by 1st husband Gerald Layman. Goldie and Walt met through friends, and in 1948 they surprised their families with news of their marriage. On their honeymoon, they fell in love with Truckee. They built their 1st Donner Lake cabin in 1950 and later made Olympic Heights their permanent home. Walt’s career relocated the family throughout the mainland US and Hawaii where Goldie took every opportunity to explore new places, experience different cultures and grow their circle of friends.

Goldie lived full of curiosity, creativity, and tenacity. She was passionate about her family and the Truckee community. She was an avid supporter of the Truckee Public Library and the Truckee Seniors, and she was a proud Rotarian honored with 2 Paul Harris awards. Goldie loved to travel, dance, sew, entertain, garden, and read. She was best at chatting and never knew a stranger. She was tickled to be ‘Gramma Goldie’ to the Olympic Heights kids that often rang her doorbell for a treat from the candy dish that was always full and ready for the next visitor.

She was blessed with 4 devoted children, 7 adoring granddaughters, 11 great grandchildren, the most spoiled four-legged companions, and friends – old and new –that were her extended family. Goldie is survived by daughter Janice Lavigne (Drew) of Coeur d’Alene, ID; sons Keith Smith (Kori) of Truckee, CA; John Smith (Cheryl) of Truckee, CA; daughter-in-law Manuela Scullion-Smith of Santa Rosa CA

Goldie was preceded in death by husband Walt Smith (2007) and son Chuck Smith (2010); mother Clara Stone of Canoga Park; sisters Betty Francoise of Victorville and Lorraine Cassano of San Fernando Valley.

A memorial will be held in the spring of 2022. For details, to express sympathy, or share memories, email goldiejunesmith@gmail.com . For those who wish to make a charitable donation, consider one of her favorite organizations: Truckee Rotary Club, Sierra Community House, Truckee Library, American Macular Degeneration Foundation, American Red Cross.